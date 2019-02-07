App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hailstorm, heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, adjoining areas

The minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Heavy rains and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Thursday and brought the mercury down by four to five notches.

The minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Delhi recorded 3.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Humidity level oscillated between 100 and 89 per cent.

Palam recorded 3.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 3.8mm, Ridge 3.4mm, Ayanagar 4mm, Gurgaon 3mm, Jafarpur 9mm, Najafgarh 3mm and Sports Complex 2mm.

Hailstorms hit several parts of Delhi and its adjacent areas. Excited people took to social media to share pictures of roads covered with hail.

Airport officials said 14 domestic flights and four international ones were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 7 pm.

The weatherman has forecast shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning and mainly clear skies.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 24 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.