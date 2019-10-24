Hadgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hadgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hadgaon is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Hadgaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Hadgaon is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 70.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao won this seat by a margin of 13441 votes, which was 7.17% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 187503 votes.

Pawar Madhavrao Nivrutirao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 44781 votes. INC polled 161900 votes, 59.66% of the total votes polled.