Hadapsar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hadapsar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hadapsar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 52.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.42% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tilekar Yogesh Kundalik won this seat by a margin of 30248 votes, which was 13.86% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 218240 votes.
Babar Mahadeo Ramchandra won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10309 votes. SS polled 164891 votes, 39.73% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
For full coverage, click here.
