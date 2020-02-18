Had Kasab rushed into Jamia library with a gun, he would be called innocent: Kapil Mishra

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on February 18 waded into the controversy over video clips of December 15 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia saying that even Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab would be termed “innocent” had he entered the university library with a gun.

A series of videos have emerged of the incident, two months after the alleged police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia.

In a video that surfaced online, police can be seen raining batons on students as they are trying to escape in Jamia library. In another video, some youths can be seen rushing into the library room with a few of them having their faces covered, before the police entered there.

Mishra said in a Hindi tweet, "If that day Kasab had rushed in the library with his gun, he would be called an innocent...."

He justified his tweet by saying that an edited portion of the CCTV footage was used to "vilify" the police.

"They were not students, they were rioters. But their sympathisers blamed police while posting edited portion of the CCTV footage," he charged.

Mishra earlier courted controversy during recent Assembly polls terming it as an India-Pakistan contest for which he was slapped with a ban on campaigning by the Election Commission.

He was fielded from Model Town constituency by the BJP and lost to the AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Delhi Police has said that its special investigation team probing the violence in Jamia Nagar area on December 15 will analyse all the video clips to establish the exact sequence of the events on the day.

(With inputs from PTI)