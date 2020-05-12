Hacker Elliot Alderson tweets about Ahmedabad's decision to put COVID-19 patients' details on Google Maps



Look at us, we put the personal data of #Covid19 patients on Google Maps https://t.co/eLMBSyZneY

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 12, 2020

Hacker Elliot Alderson— who had earlier raised concerns regarding security issues with the government's Aarogya Setu app — has now tweeted over a month-old tweet of Press Information Bureau, Gujarat, stating that they are putting personal data of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad on Google Maps.

In the PIB tweet, the government has said the details of a patient can be accessed by clicking on the red spot, indicating a positive case. That was tweeted on April 17.

Earlier in April, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had, in an order, said the names of those who have been found COVID-19 positive will be declared in public "so that other people who could have potentially come in contact with them can voluntarily inform the authorities and isolate themselves and therefore avoid becoming suspected carriers of the virus".

In 2018, Alderson had decided to look into how watertight the security of mAadhaar, the Aadhaar Android application, is, after receiving an anonymous tip. He went on to reveal several issues with the same, one of which was the use of Aadhaar data by third party websites.