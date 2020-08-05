172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|h-d-kumaraswamy-takes-a-dig-at-bjp-says-temple-issue-political-pawn-ladder-to-climb-to-power-5650241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

H D Kumaraswamy takes a dig at BJP, says temple issue 'political pawn, ladder' to climb to power



PTI

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday sought to take a dig at the BJP, saying the Ram temple issue was used as a 'political pawn' and 'ladder' to climb to power.

"We as Indians had to wage a legal battle for building a mandir at Ayodhya, that for some people being a political pawn, a ladder to climb to power, it was one of our bad moments....," Kumaraswamy tweeted on the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the temple, without naming the J P Nadda-led party.

Let the temple remain a symbol of harmony reflecting the ideals of Ram. Through this, let selfishness vanish and let it bring good to all, the JDS leader said.

Let Ram's concern for the people, responding to their problems and his large heartedness become an inspiration for today's public representatives, Kumaraswamy said.

The former Chief Minister also said the time has now come for realisation of dreams of crores of Indians for centuries for building of the Ram temple, adding let the temple be a symbol of principles of Ram, who is in the heart and mind of all.
tags #Ayodhya #BJP #Current Affairs #H D Kumaraswamy #India #Politics #Ram Mandir #Ram temple

