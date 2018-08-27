App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

H D Kumaraswamy acquitted in land de-notification case

In his order, judge D B Patil said he did not find any proof to establish Kumaraswamy's guilt in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special Lokayukta court acquitted Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today in a case of alleged illegal de-notification of a government land in 2007, when he headed the JD(S)-BJP coalition government.

In his order, judge D B Patil said he did not find any proof to establish Kumaraswamy's guilt in the case.

Kumaraswamy, who now leads a Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, had filed a petition seeking dismissal of the case contending that there was no proof to establish that he had de-notified the land.

The court also discharged three others, including retired IAS officer K Jothiramalingam, who were also named as an accused.

Complainant Mahadevswamy had alleged that Kumaraswamy as the chief minister in October 2007 de-notified 3.8 acres of land in Thanisandra village, which had been acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority for formation of residential sites in Arkavathy Layout.

Kumaraswamy's action was in violation of rules, the complainant had alleged and sought action against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #H D Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka

