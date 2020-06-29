App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H-1B visa ban | US has more than 5.8 lakh H-1B visa holders: USCIS

India-based software majors such as Infosys, Wipro, and TCS hire several staff for their US offices using the H-1B visa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The United States has over 5.8 lakh H-1B visa holders as of September 30, 2019, according to the official data released amid the suspension of non-immigrant visas and Green Cards.

The Data released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that the country had 5,83,420 H-1B authorised work permit holders as of September 30, 2019.

Close

The estimate does not include individuals who held a valid H-1B visa/status but have abandoned their visa/status, the report said.

related news

As of September 30, 2019, total Authorized Unique Beneficiaries (AUBs) were 6,19,327, the report said. The tally then excludes the number of consular denials (2,100), change of status (1,475), and adjustment of status (32,332).

Also read: What happens to H-1B workers stranded in India?

"At the end of the first quarter of a new fiscal year, it is estimated that the AUB population increases by an average 9 percent to 10 percent over the end of the previous quarter and remains relatively flat for the next two quarters," the report said.


US President Donald Trump on June 22 suspended issuance of non-immigrant visas and visas and green cards till the end of 2020, in an effort to create more jobs for US citizens.


The move does not apply to those who are currently in the US on a valid non-immigrant visa.

Also read: What is the actual impact of Trump’s H-1B visa ban and other questions answered

Large corporations such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Intel hire a large number of employees who require the H-1B visa.

India-based software majors such as Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also hire staff for their US offices using the H-1B visa.

There are about 4 lakh H-1B and 1 lakh L-1 Indian visa holders in the US employed in several technology and IT firms.



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:46 am

