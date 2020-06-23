H-1B visa ban | Restrictions likely to have limited impact on India: Report

The suspension of green cards and non-immigrant visas may have limited impact on India, according an initial estimate by the government, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government is assessing the fineprint of the US visa restrictions, the report added.

The outflow of new US visa holders from India was already down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said. In a regular year, 45,000 H-1B visas are issued to Indians.

Over 3 lakh H1B holders are already in the US. The number of Indians who will be impacted by US visa renewal is small, the report added.

India is expected to get a major chunk of a merit-based visa system that is under consideration in the US, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)