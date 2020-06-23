App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H-1B visa ban | Restrictions likely to have limited impact on India: Report

In a regular year, 45,000 H-1B visas are issued to Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The suspension of green cards and non-immigrant visas may have limited impact on India, according an initial estimate by the government, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government is assessing the fineprint of the US visa restrictions, the report added.

Also read: What is the actual impact of Trump’s H-1B visa ban and other questions answered

Close

The outflow of new US visa holders from India was already down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said. In a regular year, 45,000 H-1B visas are issued to Indians.

related news

Over 3 lakh H1B holders are already in the US. The number of Indians who will be impacted by US visa renewal is small, the report added.

India is expected to get a major chunk of a merit-based visa system that is under consideration in the US, the report said.

Click here to read all the coverage on the H-1B visa ban

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #H-1B #India #US #world

