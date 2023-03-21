 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gyanvapi 'Shivling': HC gives ASI last opportunity to clarify whether carbon dating will damage object

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

The Hindu petitioners have claimed the object to be a "Shivling". The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain".

Carbon dating is a method of calculating the age of very old objects by measuring the amounts of different forms of carbon in them.

The Allahabad High Court has granted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) the last opportunity to file its response by April 5 clarifying whether the process of carbon dating will damage an object, claimed to be a "Shivling", found inside the Gyanvapi mosque or safe evaluation of its age can be done.

The court expressed its displeasure over non-filing of response by the ASI despite eight months' time being given to it.

The court fixed April 5 for the next hearing.