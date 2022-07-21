Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 25

Representative Image

The Hindu side on Thursday completed its arguments in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple case in the district court here, which fixed July 25 as the next date of hearing.

Arguments of litigant no. 1 Rakhi Singh ended on Thursday, said Shivam Gaur, a lawyer for the Hindu side.

The other Hindu plaintiffs had completed there arguments earlier. Lawyer Mahendranath Pandey represented the Uttar Pradesh government, district magistrate and the police commissioner.

Now, the Muslim side will present its arguments on the next hearing. Rakhi Singh and others had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.

Her lawyer Shivam Gaur argued that the Places of Worship Act and Waqf Act, which the Muslim side has repeatedly cited, are not applicable in the case. Gaur had in his argument before the court earlier said the Hindu side had been worshipping Maa Shringar Gauri till 1993.

Later, the government put up barricades and banned the worship of the deity by Hindus. Gaur had in his argument before the court earlier said the Hindu side had been worshipping Maa Shringar Gauri till 1993. He had said that his case was limited to the issue of regular worship of the deity.

After Rakhi Singh and others had filed the petition, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex but the Muslim side had claimed that it was part of a fountain mechanism.

On the Supreme Court’s order, the matter is now being heard by the district court.