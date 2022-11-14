 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship till November 17

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque

A fast-track court on Monday postponed till November 17 its judgment on a plea seeking permission to allow the worship of a "Shivling" claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

Civil Judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey postponed the judgment till November 17, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8.

As the judge was on leave on November 8, the matter was posted for Monday.

On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the Varanasi district court, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over of the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers to the "Shivling".

On May 25, District Judge A K Vishvesh had ordered the transfer of the suit to the fast-track court.