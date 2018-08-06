GVK planning to raise capacity at Navi Mumbai International Airport: Report

GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) is planning to double the yearly passenger handling capacity at the Navi Mumbai Airport, The Economic Times reports.

MIAL is planning to double the capacity to 20 million passengers, raising the final capacity by 50 percent to 90 million, sources told the paper.

"The initial plan in the first phase is for 10 million and another 10 million in the next, but based upon the projected demand, we may complete the phases together," a GVK spokesperson told ET.

“Currently, the annual capacity is pegged at 60 million passengers, however, we are looking into the possibility of increasing it further based on the projected growth," the source added.

City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will have to approve the increase in capacity, a process that could delay the date of starting operations at the airport.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The Navi Mumbai Airport, currently under construction, will have three terminals with the provision for a fourth, a source told the paper.

The Navi Mumbai airport will give the much required support to the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, which is the world's busiest single-runway airport.

GVK has appointed Jacobs Engineering Group to finalize the plan for the airport, a source told the newspaper.

The Texas-based companyis also in charge of the expansion plan at London's Heathrow airport, which is the world's most congested airport.