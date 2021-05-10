MARKET NEWS

Guwahati's Cotton University: Alma mater of seven of Assam’s 15 CMs, including Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam’s Cotton University has given the state seven of its 15 chief ministers, including Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of the north-eastern state, and Saiyid Muhammad Saadulla, Assam’s first premier in the pre-Independence period.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma, an ex-student of Assam's Cotton University (File image)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was sworn in the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in Guwahati on May 10, is among the many leaders of the state who have graduated from the Cotton University.

Cotton University has given the state seven of its 15 chief ministers, including Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of the north-eastern state, and Saiyid Muhammad Saadulla, Assam’s first premier in the pre-Independence period.

The other Cotton University graduates who went on to become Assam CMs are Sarat Chandra Sinha, Hiteswar Saikia Jogendra Nath Hazarika, Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury, and Bhumidhar Barman.

Cotton University, previously known as Cotton College, was set up in 1901 by then Assam chief commissioner Sir Henry John Stedman Cotton. It is the oldest higher education institute in Assam and northeast India.

In 2017, Cotton College was merged with the Cotton College State University by then Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the Cotton University.

Close
The new CM of Assam studied Political Science at the Cotton College in Guwahati. During this time, Sarma had served as the general secretary of the Cotton College Student’s Union for a year.
TAGS: #Assam #Cotton University #Himanta Biswa Sarma
first published: May 10, 2021 03:44 pm

