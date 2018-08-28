Guwahati: Heavy rains drown the city, viral videos show airport roof leaking

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rain in different parts of Assam, including state capital Guwahati on Monday night, left several parts waterlogged. Some videos shot at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, shared on social media, show rain water pouring streaming into the airport.



Corruption ki hadd dekhiye...quality of work aisa ha ki bagal ki jhopri ma Pani nahi tapka lekin Guwahati Airport Pani Pani ho gaya ..Guwahati Airport Last Night pic.twitter.com/DdX6Z1hF1O

— SATISH BHARTIA (@bobbybhartia) August 28, 2018

As reported by Firstpost , unexpected heavy rains throughout Monday evening led to water retention on the roof of the airport. A few hours of precipitation was followed by water dripping from the airport ceiling. People started sharing videos of the airport, where water can be seen gushing out of the air-conditioning vents, light sockets and gaps between ceiling tiles. At a specific location, a baggage scanning machine was found to be directly underneath a water stream.

This incident happened despite similar situations occurring in the past and the authorities refusing to resolve the issues. Several people unhappy about the infrastructural facilities in the state of Assam chose to use Twitter to share their thoughts.

A user on Twitter re-shared images from last year's monsoon, that showed leakages in the roof of the Assam airport. A bucket was placed underneath to prevent water from spilling.