App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guwahati: Heavy rains drown the city, viral videos show airport roof leaking

Videos have gone viral after flyers shared it online, showing leaky roof giving way to downpour in Guwahati airport baggage screening area

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rain in different parts of Assam, including state capital Guwahati on Monday night, left several parts waterlogged. Some videos shot at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, shared on social media, show rain water pouring streaming into the airport.

As reported by Firstpost, unexpected heavy rains throughout Monday evening led to water retention on the roof of the airport. A few hours of precipitation was followed by water dripping from the airport ceiling. People started sharing videos of the airport, where water can be seen gushing out of the air-conditioning vents, light sockets and gaps between ceiling tiles. At a specific location, a baggage scanning machine was found to be directly underneath a water stream.

This incident happened despite similar situations occurring in the past and the authorities refusing to resolve the issues. Several people unhappy about the infrastructural facilities in the state of Assam chose to use Twitter to share their thoughts.

related news

A user on Twitter re-shared images from last year's monsoon, that showed leakages in the roof of the Assam airport. A bucket was placed underneath to prevent water from spilling.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 07:53 pm

tags #Guwahati #India #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.