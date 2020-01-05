App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Governor approves allocation of portfolios to Maharashtra ministers

The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening, state NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Sunday.

The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening, state NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.

The governor has approved the allocation of portfolios, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

related news

Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on November 28.

Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Bhagat Singh Koshyari #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena

