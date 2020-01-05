Governor approves allocation of portfolios to Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Sunday.

The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening, state NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.

The governor has approved the allocation of portfolios, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on November 28.