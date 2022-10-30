Gutka worth Rs 10.16 lakh seized in Thane; 1 held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized banned gutka worth Rs 10.16 lakh from a tempo in Taloja area of Navi Mumbai and arrested the vehicle driver, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's ANC intercepted the tempo coming from Bhiwandi in Thane district at Dansar toll plaza in Taloja area of Maharashtra on Friday, the police said in a release.

During a search, the police found gutka bags kept hidden below vegetable crates in the vehicle.

The police impounded the vehicle and arrested its driver, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, it said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the seized stock and to whom it was to be delivered.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.