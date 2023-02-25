 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gurugram: RTA fined more than 5k vehicles, mining dept seized 40 vehicles within a year

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

District Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who presided over the meeting, instructed the officials to deal strictly against illegal miners and said that immediate action should be taken against such people by filing an FIR as per the rules.

The regional transport authority (RTA) fined 5,244 vehicles to the tune of over Rs 22 crore and the mining department seized 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities, imposing a fine of more than Rs 96 lakh in a year, according to a report shared on Saturday.

The reports were shared in the meeting of the district-level task force committee.

The mining departments also registered 25 FIRs.

District Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who presided over the meeting, instructed the officials to deal strictly against illegal miners and said that immediate action should be taken against such people by filing an FIR as per the rules.