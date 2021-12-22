Gurugram officials claim to achieve 100% coverage of COVID-19 vaccination

With new clusters emerging in Karnataka and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large, the state government on November 27 announced certain precautionary measures. (Representative image)

The Gurugram health department on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, thereby, becoming the first district in Haryana to do so.

Releasing a statement, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved this status.

Congratulating the entire team of the health department, Yadav said 100 per cent vaccination is just a milestone in a district like Gurugram, where the floating population is a major factor.

According to the data released by the health department, 128 per cent of the population in the district have been given the first dose and 100 per cent have been given the second dose.

"The vaccination process is still on as we have a huge floating population," said Yadav.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He added that data of children between 0 to 6 years and 6 years to 18 years is being collected whenever the vaccines for children get approved in future. As soon as the vaccination process is started, it can be accelerated to cover all the children.

In the vaccination campaign, our team had started many new initiatives under various programmes like drive-through in malls, third gender vaccination and to vaccinate every section of the society, which was later implemented in other cities of the country also," added Yadav.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr M P Singh, who is also the nodal officer for vaccination campaign, said the campaign started from January 16 this year with the vaccination of health workers.

To reach 100 per cent population, 40,441 sessions were conducted. At the same time, over 2.56 lakh people were vaccinated by visiting more than 6 lakh houses in the district under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.