    Gurugram: Delivery executive replaces 10 iPhones with replicas, booked

    PTI
    April 27, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST
    A delivery executive of an e-commerce firm allegedly stole 10 iPhones by replacing them with dummy phones on the way to deliver them to the customer here, police said on Thursday.

    Station in-charge of Matrix Finance Solution, which delivers Amazon's parcel, Ravi in his complaint alleged that on March 27 delivery executive Lalit was handed over a customer's parcel, which contained 10 iPhones and an AirPods, at his address, they said.

    However, instead of delivering the parcel, Lalit replaced the iPhones with replicas and sent his brother Manoj to deposit them back to the company claiming that the customer could not be contacted, Ravi said in his complaint.

    Suspecting some tampering with the packaging, the parcel was opened and the delivery company found the fake phones inside, police said.

    Meanwhile, upon not receiving his parcel, the customer also cancelled his order, they said.

    An FIR has been registered against Lalit under sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday, they said.

    Efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, they said.

