Gurudwara Bangla Sahib opens 'India's biggest' kidney dialysis facility; to offer services for free

Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer its services to patients free of cost. (Image: Twitter/@mssirsa)

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has opened "India's biggest" and “most technically advanced” kidney dialysis facility at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex in Delhi that can offer the service to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily.

The kidney dialysis facility, named Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital, was launched on March 7. It will offer its services to patients free of cost, according to DSGMC.

Present on the launch of the facility, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lauded the Sikh community for starting a project that will offer free services to everyone.

"We were seeing this building for the last 20 years but were surprised that Sikh community is known for completing its projects but this project lingered on. We were very happy to learn yesterday that a unique hospital where there will be no cash counter will launch services. Such work can be done only by Sikh community," Tikait said.

Speaking on the occasion, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter. The DSGMC will take services from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from corporate houses and from those who are willing to contribute for such initiatives and various government schemes."

The capacity of the facility will soon be increased to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds, he added.

Sirsa posted several photos of the facility on Twitter handle and said, “Now there will be no need to spend a lot of money on dialysis! The country's most modern and largest kidney dialysis hospital, built by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has been dedicated to humanity today.”

Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal took to social media to congratulate DSGMC for the “noble venture”.

“The Sikh tradition of service never fails to humble me & I congratulate Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for this noble venture! DSGMC has opened India’s biggest kidney dialysis hospital which is completely Free For All patients. A great service to humanity, indeed!”

