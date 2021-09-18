MARKET NEWS

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib closed for violating COVID-19 norms

Opposing the move, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has sought action against the officials concerned.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi (Source: Ken Wieland - Wikicommons)

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi (Source: Ken Wieland - Wikicommons)


Chanakyapuri's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has issued an order to shut Bangla Sahib Gurdwara after media reports emerged that visitors were allowed to enter the Gurdwara premise.

In an order issued on September 16, SDM (Chanakyapuri) Geeta Grover said the orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had been violated which stated that religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

"The executive magistrate, subdivision Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has submitted a report that the management of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi, has allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurdwara which is a violation of… the order dated September 15, 2021, of DDMA Delhi,” Grover said.

"Now therefore, I, Geeta Grover, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chanakyapuri New Delhi district in exercise of power conferred under Disaster Management Act 2005 read with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulations made there under, hereby directs management of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi to close the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for visitors with immediate effect," she added.

Grover warned that failing to comply with the order would attract strict penal action under relevant sections of the law.

Opposing the move, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has sought action against the officials concerned.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.

Sirsa added that the order was issued to close the gurudwara which has helped many people during the COVID-19 second wave and lockdown by organising langar' (free food service) and setting up beds for patients.

DDMA had in July eased COVID-19 curbs in Delhi, allowing religious places to reopen without visitors.
Tags: #Bangla Sahib Gurdwara #Delhi #India
first published: Sep 18, 2021 03:49 pm

