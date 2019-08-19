Guru Ravidas Temple demolition: SC asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to ensure no law & order situation arises

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise during the protests over the demolition of temple.
The Supreme Court on August 19 said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area cannot be given a "political colour".
"Everything cannot be political. Our orders can't be given a political colour by anybody on earth" the bench said.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple pursuant to the orders of the apex court, which had on August 9 observed that "serious breach" had been committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:55 pm