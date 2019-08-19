Guru Ravidas Temple demolition: SC asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to ensure no law & order situation arises

The Supreme Court on August 19 said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area cannot be given a "political colour".

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise during the protests over the demolition of temple.

"Everything cannot be political. Our orders can't be given a political colour by anybody on earth" the bench said.