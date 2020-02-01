Guru Nanak championed cause of equality, justice: CJI Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev championed the cause of equality and justice and his teachings transcend all man-made boundaries irrespective of race, caste, creed or religion.

Recalling the first Sikh Guru's ideology of "Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat (air the guru, water the father and earth mother), Bobde said had people followed this message sincerely, the country would not have faced the terrible environment crisis as being witnessed today.

The Chief Justice was addressing the international conference on 'Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev and its relevance today in equity, social justice and environment' here.

"Guru Nanak and his philosophy do not belong only to Punjab or the Sikh religion but his persona and his teachings have gifted pearls of sanity and wisdom to whole world that could transcend all man-made boundaries irrespective of the race, caste creed or religion," Bobde said.

Noting that Guru Nanak's teachings revealed that he was a rationalist, he said the first Sikh Guru challenged superstitions and dogmas in simple and thoughtful words that were well understood and accepted by members of the clergy and commoners alike.

"….Guru Nanak would demonstrate that all religions were equal and deserved to be equally respected by all. The ideas behind equality of all human beings as well as universal brotherhood formed the philosophy of the holy Guru Granth sahib (Sikh holy book) which we know the collection of poetic hymns through which Guru Nanak delivered his divine guidance," Bobde said.

"He pushed away the bounds of race, creed caste and religion and championed the cause of equality and justice both for men and women," he added.

The CJI told the lawyers and law students present at the event that they will "realise how much of this basic philosophy runs through the first couple chapters of the Indian Constitution and the Preamble which we are sworn to uphold".

Bobde said Guru Nanak's views about women were far advanced for his time, adding he formed a democratic congregation where single, married and widowed women were welcomed and treated as equal partners of the community.

"He (Guru Nanak) further declined the practice of devaluing women on the basis of their gender and would often put the question how can we call her polluted from whom the great ones are born," the CJI said.

He said Guru Nanak left the foremost lesson behind for his followers and admirers which was feeding masses through 'langar' (community meal), and due to it the Sikh community is commended throughout the world.

"He (Guru Nanak) termed such sewa (service) as 'Sacha Sauda' or true business of life," Bobde said.

Bobde said Guru Nanak gave a message of 'Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat'

"I cannot imagine the more powerful statement in the case of environment of today. It does make one feel if people had taken followed this loyally and sincerely, we would not have faced the terrible environment crisis which we are facing now," he said.

Bobde said it was Guru Nanak's passion for binding human beings together for leading a happy and peaceful life which acknowledges his role as the founder of a 'dharma'.

"Extensive travels of Guru Nanak helped him acquire deep knowledge and appreciation of diversity of flora and fauna," the CJI said.