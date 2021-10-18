Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

File image of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others were on October 18 sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The sentence was pronounced by a special CBI Court in Panchkula, which had held them guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 8.

Apart from the Dera chief, the four other convicts in the murder case are - Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain.

The court, along with a life imprisonment sentence, has imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused, news agency ANI reported.

The murder case pertains to the killing of former Dera manager Ranjith Singh in 2002.

He was, according to the prosecution, shot dead for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the Dera head.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Gurmeet Ram Rahim believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of the anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Notably, the Dera head, who is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, was in 2017 sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment for raping his two disciples.

Over two years ago, he was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

With PTI inputs