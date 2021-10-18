MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

The sentence was pronounced by a special CBI Court in Panchkula, which held them guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 8.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
File image of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

File image of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others were on October 18 sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The sentence was pronounced by a special CBI Court in Panchkula, which had held them guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 8.

Apart from the Dera chief, the four other convicts in the murder case are - Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain.

The court, along with a life imprisonment sentence, has imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused, news agency ANI reported.

The murder case pertains to the killing of former Dera manager Ranjith Singh in 2002.

Close

Related stories

He was, according to the prosecution, shot dead for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the Dera head.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Gurmeet Ram Rahim believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of the anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Notably, the Dera head, who is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, was in 2017 sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment for raping his two disciples.

Over two years ago, he was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBI #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
first published: Oct 18, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.