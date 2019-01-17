Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment for murder of journalist

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted on January 11 by a Special CBI Court, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Haryana based journalist.

Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria Jail, Ram Rahim has been convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The sect chief was present for the sentencing via video-conferencing from jail.

Three other convicts Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal, have also been awarded life imprisonment. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, news agency ANI has reported.

Security had been reinforced in Haryana ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of sentence for the Dera chief. Elaborate security arrangements were made in Panchkula and Sirsa – headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect – and other parts of Haryana to maintain law and order situation. Security had also been stepped up outside the Panchkula court complex with Haryana police putting up barricades on roads leading to the court.

The editor of a regional daily, Chhatrapati was shot dead on October 24, 2002, outside his home in Sirsa, Haryana. An investigation into the matter revealed that he was killed by two carpenters associated with Dera Sacha Sauda. Investigators believed Chhatrapati was killed after he published an anonymous letter in his daily, which was reportedly written by a 'sadhvi' who alleged that the Dera chief sexually abused her and other female disciples.