App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment for murder of journalist

Security had been reinforced in Haryana ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of sentence for the Dera chief.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted on January 11 by a Special CBI Court, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Haryana based journalist.

Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria Jail, Ram Rahim has been convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The sect chief was present for the sentencing via video-conferencing from jail.

Three other convicts Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal, have also been awarded life imprisonment. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, news agency ANI has reported.


Security had been reinforced in Haryana ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of sentence for the Dera chief. Elaborate security arrangements were made in Panchkula and Sirsa – headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect – and other parts of Haryana to maintain law and order situation. Security had also been stepped up outside the Panchkula court complex with Haryana police putting up barricades on roads leading to the court.

 The editor of a regional daily, Chhatrapati was shot dead on October 24, 2002, outside his home in Sirsa, Haryana. An investigation into the matter revealed that he was killed by two carpenters associated with Dera Sacha Sauda. Investigators believed Chhatrapati was killed after he published an anonymous letter in his daily, which was reportedly written by a 'sadhvi' who alleged that the Dera chief sexually abused her and other female disciples.

 
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:50 pm

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.