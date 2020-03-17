App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gurgaon woman tests positive for coronavirus, first confirmed case in Haryana

"This is the first positive case of the coronavirus in Haryana," state Director General of Health Suraj Bhan Kamboj said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 29-year-old woman from Haryana's Gurgaon district has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a health official said on March 17.  The woman is an employee of a Gurgaon-based company and had recently travelled to Malaysia and Indonesia, the official said.

"This is the first positive case of the coronavirus in Haryana," state Director General of Health Suraj Bhan Kamboj said.

She has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable, he said.

Samples taken from her after she returned from abroad were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology, which confirmed her to be positive of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease), Kamboj said.

So far, samples of 66 persons have been taken in Haryana, he said.

Out these, one was positive and reports of 54 persons were negative. In rest of the cases, reports are awaited, the health official said.

Of 2,992 passengers, 2,957 with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries have been put under home isolation, as per a bulletin.

The state government had already ordered closure of all schools, colleges and  universities in the state till March 31.

It has also ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, clubs, night clubs and all schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #gurgaon #Haryana #Health #India

