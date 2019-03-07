App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gurgaon will soon get connected with Delhi through Dwarka

Nitin Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai six-lane expressway on the same day, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjeet Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The hurdles to the completion of the much-delayed Dwarka expressway have been cleared, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjeet Singh said on March 6. The project was delayed due to non-acquisition of land in Delhi, he said.

"Now, all the hurdles pertaining to this project is clear and its construction will start soon,” Singh said.

The foundation stone of the five-km stretch, falling under the territory of Delhi, will be laid on March 8 by Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, he said.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai six-lane expressway on the same day, Singh said.

The initial concept for the 18-km Dwarka expressway, connecting NH-8 at Kherkidhaula with Delhi suburban town Dwarka, was given in 2007 and its construction was started in 2009 with a completion time of 36 months.

However, the project was delayed due to non-timely land acquisition in Gurgaon by the Haryana Shahari Vikash Pradhikaran, which was earlier known as Haryana Urban Development Authority, and the Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal governments in Delhi.

Out of the 18-km stretch, four kms falls under Delhi and in 2016, Gadkari had decided to extend the length to five km to it with the NH 8 at Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Heat Wave Bakes South India as North Struggles to Escape Winter Grip. ...

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Meme ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

India Wants to Keep Iran Oil Purchases at 300,000 bpd in Extended Waiv ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.