Gurgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gurgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gurgaon is an Assembly constituency in Gurgaon district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 64.11% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 54.17% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Umesh Aggarwal won this seat by a margin of 84095 votes, which was 44.26% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 189993 votes.