Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gun shots heard in Shaheen Bagh area, police detain shooter: Reports

The incident comes two days after a man had opened fire at at protesters, who were agitating against CAA near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A man has fired bullets in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nation-woide National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been on for more than 40 days.

According to news agency ANI, the police has taken the alleged shooter into custody. No one has been injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest has been going on. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, PTI reported.

related news

The incident comes two days after a man had opened fire at at protesters, who were agitating against CAA near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

A student of the university had been injured then, while the shooter was detained by the police. Reports suggest that the shooter at Jamia had shouted "Who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you" and then fired at the protesters, students who witnessed the shocking incident had told news channel CNN News18.

The Jamia shooter has also reportedly posted "Shaheen Bagh... khel khatam (Shaheen Bagh... game over)" on his Facebook page before the incident.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

