Gulshan Kumar murder conviction: Bombay High Court upholds verdict

File photo of the Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has on July 1 has upheld the conviction of Rauf Merchant in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

Acquittal of Ramesh Taurani has also been upheld and the Maharashtra government’s appeal against him dismissed, ANI reported.

Further, another accused Abdul Rashid who was acquitted earlier by the Sessions Court has been convicted by Bombay High Court now and given life term.

The judgements came after the Maharashtra government appealed against Taurani and Rashid’s acquittals.