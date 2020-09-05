GUJCET result 2020 declared: Here's how to get the score card

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) declared the 2020 Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result on September 5 at 8.00 am. The GUJCET 2020 result was made available on the official website - gseb.org.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can use their six-digit seat number to check their GUJCET result 2020.

The result is available in the score card format with the marks, qualifying status and the rank.

Registration for GUJCET counselling will remain open till September 5. All candidates who have passed the examination are eligible for participation. Candidates are required to download their score card in order to participate in the GUJCET counselling.

Here’s how to check the GUJCET result 2020:

> Log on to the official website - gseb.org

> Enter your six-digits seat number in the ‘GUJCET result 2020’ window being displayed

> Click on the ‘submit’ button

> Your GUJCET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

> Download the scorecard and take a printout, which may be required later