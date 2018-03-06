Gujarat's debt would be over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2018-19: Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani on Monday claimed that the state's debt would cross Rs 3,00,000 crore soon due to the faulty policies of the BJP government.

Dhanani was speaking during the general discussion on state Budget in the Assembly here.

"BJP started its imaginary journey of development in 1995 with a debt of just Rs 9,183 crore, which went up to Rs 45,304 crore in 2002. As per the RBI reports, Gujarat's debt was 2,22,000 crore by the end of March 31, 2016," Dhanani said.

"If we add up the remaining debt of 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, the total debt would come to over Rs 3,18,170 crore by the end of...2018-19. This government is concealing this fact. BJP government is making Gujarat a bankrupt state," the Congress leader alleged.

Per capita debt in Gujarat today stands at Rs 32,949, he said, alleging that the government is spending more on non-developmental programmes.

Though the government collected over Rs 8,39,000 crore in taxes between 2002-03 and current fiscal, it took loans of Rs 3,01,000 crore in the same period, he said.

"Because of the lack of planning, financial irregularities and non-productive expenditure, the state GDP never registered a double digit growth between 2002-03 and 2017-18. This government is wasting people's hard earned money on non-productive and non-developmental activities," Dhanani alleged.