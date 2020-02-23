Gujarat visit: Trump to get glimpses of India''s cultural diversity

India's cultural diversity along with rich traditions of Gujarat will be on full display during the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad and their joint address at a cricket stadium here on Monday.

Replicas of historic places in Gujarat are also being placed at strategic locations along the roadshow route.

Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country, including Gujarat, will stage performances on the roadshow route as well as the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

Performers from 28 states have been allotted stages erected along the roadshow route, where the two leaders will be greeted by people on both sides of the road.

There will also be a 'Garba' performance, the traditional Gujarati dance, on one of the stages, they said.

The performances will provide a glimpse of the country's cultural diversity, the officials said.

Besides, folk and Bollywood singers will also perform on a stage set up at the Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event, where Trump and Modi will address a gathering of over one lakh people.

Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform at the stadium, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association said.

Students of various government and private schools have also been roped-in to perform at the cultural events. They were asked to practice for the event over a week in advance, an official said.

Replicas of historic places from Gujarat are being placed at strategic locations along the route of the roadshow.

A cut-out of the 12th century 'Kirti Toran' (a pair of columns supporting an arch), from Prime Minister Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district, has also been put up outside the Ahmedabad airport to welcome Trump.