Gujarat, Uttarakhand discoms score grade A in performance rankings

Power distribution companies of Gujarat and Uttarakhand have scored the top grade in the rankings of discoms for 2016-17, according to a report. As many as 41 state utilities were ranked on the basis of aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C), billing efficiency and financial parameters.

Two Gujarat discoms -- Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Daskshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd -- and two Uttarakhand utilities namely Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd, and Pashchim Gujarat Vij Ltd scored the top grade A+ in the rankings prepared by state-run Power Finance Corporation in association with ICRA and CARE.

The grade indicates very high operational and financial performance capability of discoms. The 'State Distribution Utilities Sixth Annual Integrated Ratings' report was released today by Power Minister R K Singh at conference of power and renewable energy ministers conference of states and UTs here.

Discoms of Tripura, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jharkhand were placed in the lowest grade C. Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Electricity Supply Company was placed in grade B as its performance was better performance than its state peers.

The report said that 19 of 41 rated discoms showed an improvement in their AT&C losses level during 2016-17 over the previous years.

However, there was a decline in terms of the number of utilities which have timely filed tariff petition for 2018-19, with only 13 utilities filing tariff petition in timely manner during the current rating exercise.

It said that eight utilities reported AT&C loss level within 15 percent during the fiscal under review as compared to 12 utilities a year before.

Discoms which fared well, there was significant improvement in AT&C loss levels during cost coverage in FY 2017 led by higher tariff realization and lower cost of supply.

The integrated rating methodology for state power distribution utilities was developed by Ministry of Power in 2012. It covers only state utilities and not the private ones.