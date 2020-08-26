172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|gujarat-tops-niti-aayogs-export-preparedness-index-2020-5758031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020

PTI

Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the government think tank's report released on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the report Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said rapid growth of exports is a crucial component for long-term economic growth.

A favourable ecosystem enables a country to contribute significantly to global value chains and reap the benefits of integrated production networks, globally, Kant added.
