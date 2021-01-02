Gujarat sees 741 new coronavirus cases, 922 recoveries

Gujarat reported 741 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 2,46,513, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,314 with five more patients dying, including three in Ahmedabad.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 922 patients were discharged.

As the total number of patients discharged from hospitals reached 2,31,722, the recovery rate further improved to 94.41 per cent, the health department said.

With 52,980 new coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 97,59,280.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At 152, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 142 in Surat, 131 in Vadodara, and 75 in Rajkot.

Elsewhere, Kutch reported 26 new cases, Panchmahal 19, Dahod and Gandhinagar 18 each, Anand 15, Kheda, Junagadh and Mehsana 14 each, Jamnagar 13, and Bharuch 10, etc.

Of the total five fatalities, one person died each in Surat and Vadodara, the department said.

Gujarat is now left with 9,466 active cases, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,46,513, new cases 741, deaths 4,314, active cases 9,477, and people tested so far 97,59,280.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, one new case coronavirus positive case was reported in Diu, taking the tally to 3,350.

The total number of recoveries stood at 3,334, officials said.

The UT has 14 active cases while the death toll so far is two.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the UT during the day and the overall tally of tests are not available.