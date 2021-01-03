Gujarat sees 715 new COVID-19 cases, 938 recoveries

Gujarat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,47,228 on Sunday with the addition of 715 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With four more deaths, including two in Ahmedabad, the overall number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease in the state went up to 4,318, it said.

A total of 938 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,33,660, the health department said in a release.

With 51,384 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 98,10,664.

Ahmedabad reported 151 new coronavirus positive cases, followed by Vadodara 134, Surat 127, and Rajkot 76.

Among other districts, Kutch reported 32 cases, Gandhinagar 21, Anand 17, Bharuch and Jamnagar 15 each, Mehsana and Panchmahal 14 each, Morbi and Junagadh 13 each, Dahod 11, among others.

Of the four fatalities caused by the COVID-19 disease, one person died each in Botad and Rajkot districts, the department said.

Gujarat is now left with 9,250 active cases.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,47,228, new cases 715, deaths 4,318, active cases 9,250, and people tested so far 98,10,664.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, one new COVID-19 case was reported along with three recoveries.

The tally of coronavirus positive cases in the UT now stands at 3,350, while the number of recoveries is 3,337, officials said, adding that the UT has 12 active cases while the death toll stands at two.

The number of new tests conducted in the day and the overall number of coronavirus tests in the UT are not available.