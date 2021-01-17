Gujarat sees 518 new COVID-19 cases, 704 recoveries

Gujarat on Sunday reported 518 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,55,872, the state health department said.

With two more patients succumbing to the viral disease, both in Ahmedabad, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 4,365, it said.

At the same time, 704 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,45,107, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.79 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 6,400 active cases.

The number of new coronavirus tests and the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat was not mentioned in the state health department's release.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At 99, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day and also recorded 176 recoveries. With this, Ahmedabad's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 60,840, the department said.

Ahmedabad's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,279, it said.

Vadodara reported 89 new cases, Surat 86, Rajkot 76, Jamnagar 17, Kutch 16, Gandhinagar 15, Mehsana and Junagadh 14 each, Bhavnagar 11, Bharuch 10, Dahod nine, etc.

A total of 4,70,200 people are currently under quarantine in Gujarat, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,55,872, new cases 518, deaths 4,365, active cases 6,400, while people tested so far figure is not released.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the count of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,360 with a fresh case reported in Daman during the day, officials said.

The UT is now left with nine active cases. It has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far, they added.