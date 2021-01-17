MARKET NEWS

Gujarat sees 518 new COVID-19 cases, 704 recoveries

The number of new coronavirus tests and the total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat was not mentioned in the state health department's release.

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST

Gujarat on Sunday reported 518 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,55,872, the state health department said.

With two more patients succumbing to the viral disease, both in Ahmedabad, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 4,365, it said.

At the same time, 704 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,45,107, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.79 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 6,400 active cases.

At 99, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day and also recorded 176 recoveries. With this, Ahmedabad's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 60,840, the department said.

Ahmedabad's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,279, it said.

Vadodara reported 89 new cases, Surat 86, Rajkot 76, Jamnagar 17, Kutch 16, Gandhinagar 15, Mehsana and Junagadh 14 each, Bhavnagar 11, Bharuch 10, Dahod nine, etc.

A total of 4,70,200 people are currently under quarantine in Gujarat, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,55,872, new cases 518, deaths 4,365, active cases 6,400, while people tested so far figure is not released.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the count of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,360 with a fresh case reported in Daman during the day, officials said.

The UT is now left with nine active cases. It has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far, they added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India
first published: Jan 17, 2021 09:45 pm

