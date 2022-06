File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Supreme Court on June 24 dismissed an appeal that challenged a clean chit that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had handed the prime minister and others in the case relating to 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat.

The petition was by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was a member of parliament then and was killed in the riots.