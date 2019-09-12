App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Commerce Min report

Gujarat occupied the first spot among 22 states, followed by Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Gujarat has retained the top slot on the logistics index chart, an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth, says a government report.

Gujarat occupied the first spot among 22 states, followed by Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh stood last on the chart. Bihar ranked at 20th position.

According to the report by the Commerce Ministry - LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2019, prepared with the help of consultancy firm Deloitte, the findings would help in identifying the problem areas in the sector and prepare policy responses to deal with them.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transactions cost.

The index was based on the analysis of perception with regard to nine parameters, including infrastructure, quality of logistics, services, timeliness of cargo delivery, regulatory process and safety of cargo.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh occupied the top position followed by Delhi and Puducherry. Chandigarh has replaced Daman and Diu in the latest logistics performance index.

As regards the hilly states, Tripura retained the top spot. It was followed by Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 05:09 pm

