you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat: Results may be delayed by 3-4 hrs due to VVPAT counting

VVPAT slips of five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Election authorities said Wednesday that declaration of results of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours due to counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

VVPAT slips of five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna.

Each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats has six to seven assembly segments.

If the slips and EVM data do not match, count of VVPAT slips will be taken into consideration, said Krishna.

"Due to this exercise, declaration of final results may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours...trends will be out by afternoon. Only formal declaration would get delayed. Final results may come late in the evening," Krishna told PTI.

Counting of votes for 26 Lok Sabha seats and four Assembly seats (where by-polls were held) in the state will start across 28 centers from 8 am, involving over 8,000 counting staff.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 23, recording a turnout of 64.11 per cent, the highest in the state since 1976 when there was around 63.77 voting. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed confidence that the BJP will retain all the 26 seats in the state.

"There is a Modi 'wave', people of the state are enthusiastic to make Modi prime minister again. The results are certain," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed his party will win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The results of Gujarat will surprise all," he said.

In the 2017 state Assembly polls to 182 seats, the Congress won 77 seats while the BJP bagged 99 and retained power with a slender majority. The main contenders from the BJP in Lok Sabha polls this time are party chief Amit Shah (from Gandhinagar seat) and Union minister Jaswantsinh Bhabhor (Dahod).

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki from Anand and its leader of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani from Amreli Lok Sabha seats.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

