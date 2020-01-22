Gujarat replaces West Bengal to top ‘Star States’ ranking

Gujarat has topped the SKOCH State of Governance 2019 ranking, replacing 2018 leader West Bengal.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were the top five "Star States", according to the report.

"The states where projects have performed the best in terms of rankings across different parameters have been classified as STARS", the report added.

The study assesses 935 state-level projects and programmes, with the performance of each project adding to a state's weightage in the ranking.

Gujarat tops the list with 104 projects, followed by Maharashtra with 50 projects. West Bengal, with 20 projects, finishes third.

"The states that performed better in the areas of health and sanitation emerged as leader in the SKOCH State of Governance 2019 rankings," the report said.

Tamil Nadu is ranked at the second place on the governance criterion while Maharashtra and Rajasthan are jointly at No. 3.

Gujarat is also ranked the highest in terms of e-governance, and third on municipal governance, the SKOCH ranking said.

Some of the other parameters used to assess the performance of states were police and safety, tourism and culture, and finance.