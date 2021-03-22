Gujarat records 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise so far

Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said.

The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light. In Februarythis year daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat had fallen below the 250-mark, before surging again.

Four patients died on Monday, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 4,454.

On the other hand, 1,110 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered cases to 2,76,348. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,88,649, new cases 1,640, death toll 4,454, discharged 2,76,348, active cases 7,847, people tested so far - figures not released.