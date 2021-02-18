MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Two BJP nominees expected to win unopposed

As the main opposition party in the state did not field any candidate, two BJP candidates are expected to be declared winners in the elections scheduled for March 1, returning officer C B Pandya said.

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
BJP

BJP

BJP candidates on Thursday filed nominations for bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat and are expected to be declared winners as the Congress did not field any candidate, an official said.

Thursday was the last day for filing nominations.

As the main opposition party in the state did not field any candidate, two BJP candidates are expected to be declared winners in the elections scheduled for March 1, returning officer C B Pandya said.

"BJP's Dinesh Anavadiya and Ram Mokariya and their two dummy candidates submitted their papers. We have not received any nominations from Congress," he said.

In this situation, voting will not be necessary as the dummy candidates are expected to withdraw, Pandya said.

Close

The last date for withdrawing nominations is February 22. Anavadiya is the state BJP's OBC Morcha president, while Mokariya runs a courier company.

The byelections were necessitated by the death of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel in November and BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj in December last year.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Patel and Bhardwaj were to end in August 2023 and June 2026.

Anavadiya has been chosen by the BJP to fill up Patel's seat, while Mokariya will replace Bhardwaj. The BJP and Congress have 111 and 65 MLAs in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, respectively.

The Congress did not have the numbers to win even one seat as voting was to be conducted separately for the two seats.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Rajya Sabha
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.