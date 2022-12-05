 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat polls: 58.80% voter turnout till 5 pm in 2nd phase covering 93 seats; PM votes in Ahmedabad

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

The state administration received complaints of malfunctioning of EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails) from many places due to which voting at those booths was impacted.

A voter turnout of 58.80 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday across 93 seats in the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, where polling was peaceful barring a few untoward incidents, the Elections Commission (EC) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sukhram Rathva of the Congress were prominent among those who cast their votes in the second and final phase of elections to the 182-member Assembly.

The provisional voter turnout in the second phase, covering 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions of Gujarat, till 5 pm was 58.80 per cent, the EC said, adding the figure is expected to increase as many people were still standing in queues at many booths.

The provisional figure released by the EC for the second phase at 5 pm is expected to rise further as collecting data from some polling stations takes time and the number does not include postal ballots.

The final voter turnout in the second phase of the 2017 Assembly election on these 93 seats stood at 69.99 per cent.