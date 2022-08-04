English
    Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate, lay foundation of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's projects today

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organisation, in Gujarat's Valsad district via video link on Thursday afternoon.

    The event will take place at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram at Dharampur village in Valsad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain present at the event, a statement issued by the Mission, founded by a Jain scholar, said.

    Modi will virtually inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur. This hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of southern Gujarat, a release said.

    The prime minister will also lay foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. It will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicines for care and upkeep of animals.

    During the event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. It will cost around Rs 40 crore and have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently.
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 10:28 am
