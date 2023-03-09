English
    Gujarat: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match; take round of sprawling stadium

    PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium here and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

    Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

    The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.

    Albanese arrived here on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Tags: #Anthony Albanese #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #India-Australia Test match #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Mar 9, 2023 09:32 am