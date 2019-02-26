App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat on 'high alert' after IAF strikes destroy JeM camp in Pakistan

The operation, described as a non-military was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gujarat police on February 26 issued a "high alert" across the state following India's preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest terror camping Pakistan.

Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their respective headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state.

"In view of the action on terrorists across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from DGP's office to the district headquarters said.

"The conference scheduled for today here at this office stands cancelled and all officials are requested to return to their headquarters," it added.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early on February 26, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:40 pm

