Gujarat: Night curfew to continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till April 15

The Gujarat government on March 30 extended the night curfew in four cities till April 15. The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an official release said.

The government also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till April 30, it said.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The government had on March 16 increased the timing of the night curfew, which has been in force since November last year, by two hours due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour. The night curfew was supposed to remain in force till March 31.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Gujarat on March 30 reported 2,220 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,05,338, while the death toll increased by 10 and the recovery count by

1,988.

The state's toll stands at 4,510, and the number of people discharged is 2,88,565, leaving it with 12,263 active cases, including 147 critical patients.

These four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70 percent of the infections.